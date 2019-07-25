OFFERS
Obituary: John Straub

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:45 a.m.

John Straub, 87 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 19, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, July 28, 2019 Verde Independent.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

