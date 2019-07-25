Obituary: John Straub

John Straub, 87 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 19, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, July 28, 2019 Verde Independent.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.