Obituary: June Esther Johnson, June 13, 1925 - July 16, 2019

June Johnson, 94, went to be with her Lord on July 16, 2019.

Her solid faith and her quiet testimony were a witness of her kind heart and gentle spirit.



June was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 13, 1925. She entered the Nursing Corp in WWII and graduated nursing school just as the war ended.

She served in a hospital in San Francisco, California, caring for returning veterans. She met and married Robert Johnson, and lived in California and Idaho before moving to Arizona. June and her family spent 44 years in Joseph City, Arizona.

She served for 17 years as the school nurse for the Joseph City School District.



After Bob passed away, and in failing health. June moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, in 2015 to be close to her daughters. For the last two and a half years she was a resident at the Haven of Camp Verde, an assisted living facility, where she had many friends.

She was a member of the Camp Verde Baptist Church.



June was proceeded in death by her husband, Bob; her sons, Craig and Clifford; her mother and father; and all of her siblings.



She is survived by daughters, Sandra Slifer, of Camp Verde, Nancy Young of Mesa; and son, Dale Johnson of Joseph City; four grandchildren, Heidi Voltz of Joseph City, Ryan Young of Mesa, Amanda Scott of Joseph City and Brittany Brewer of Mesa. She leaves two great-granddaughters, Avril Coronado and Cisylia Scott both of Joseph City.

Arrangements for the celebration of her wonderful life of faith and service are pending.





