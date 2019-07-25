OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 25
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: June Esther Johnson, June 13, 1925 - July 16, 2019

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:48 a.m.

June Johnson, 94, went to be with her Lord on July 16, 2019.

Her solid faith and her quiet testimony were a witness of her kind heart and gentle spirit.

June was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 13, 1925. She entered the Nursing Corp in WWII and graduated nursing school just as the war ended.

She served in a hospital in San Francisco, California, caring for returning veterans. She met and married Robert Johnson, and lived in California and Idaho before moving to Arizona. June and her family spent 44 years in Joseph City, Arizona.

She served for 17 years as the school nurse for the Joseph City School District.

After Bob passed away, and in failing health. June moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, in 2015 to be close to her daughters. For the last two and a half years she was a resident at the Haven of Camp Verde, an assisted living facility, where she had many friends.

She was a member of the Camp Verde Baptist Church.

June was proceeded in death by her husband, Bob; her sons, Craig and Clifford; her mother and father; and all of her siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Sandra Slifer, of Camp Verde, Nancy Young of Mesa; and son, Dale Johnson of Joseph City; four grandchildren, Heidi Voltz of Joseph City, Ryan Young of Mesa, Amanda Scott of Joseph City and Brittany Brewer of Mesa. She leaves two great-granddaughters, Avril Coronado and Cisylia Scott both of Joseph City.

Arrangements for the celebration of her wonderful life of faith and service are pending.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Eunie Jean Morin Wann 1925-2018
Obituary: Helen Naomi Linn 1925-2019
Obituary: Harry Walter Leithead 1925-2019
Obituary: Anita Darline Grace 1925-2018
Obituary: June Vivian Dean 1929-2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News