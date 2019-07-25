Obituary: Trena ‘Louise’ Robinson, 1926-2019

Trena “Louise” Robinson, 92 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 21, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1926 in Harlan, Iowa, to John and Martena Bartelson.



Louise attended schools in Iowa and Roosevelt-Phoenix for eight years then attended Phoenix Union High School for four years and graduated in 1945.



Louise was a homemaker and held various jobs to help support the family.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Louise was a member of the Quail Country Quilters. She liked sewing, quilting, camping, hunting, fishing, baking, canning, making candy and enjoyed music and dancing.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John William Robinson; parents, Martena Hansen and John Bartelson; brother, Leland L. Bartelson; and sister, Verlee Ann Edens.

She is survived by sons, Richard Raymond Robinson of Snowflake, and William Bart Robinson of Cottonwood; daughters, Linda Louise Tharp (Richard) of Snowflake, and Barbara Jean Baker (Michael) of Cottonwood; brother, Kenneth Eugene Bartelson of Scottsdale; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchilren.



Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1377 Hombre Drive in Cottonwood on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus, 70 Bell Rock Plaza, Ste. A, Sedona, Arizona 86351 and Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.