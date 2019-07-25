OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 25
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Trena ‘Louise’ Robinson, 1926-2019

Trena ‘Louise’ Robinson.

Trena ‘Louise’ Robinson.

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:52 a.m.

Trena “Louise” Robinson, 92 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 21, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1926 in Harlan, Iowa, to John and Martena Bartelson.

Louise attended schools in Iowa and Roosevelt-Phoenix for eight years then attended Phoenix Union High School for four years and graduated in 1945.

Louise was a homemaker and held various jobs to help support the family.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Louise was a member of the Quail Country Quilters. She liked sewing, quilting, camping, hunting, fishing, baking, canning, making candy and enjoyed music and dancing.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John William Robinson; parents, Martena Hansen and John Bartelson; brother, Leland L. Bartelson; and sister, Verlee Ann Edens.

She is survived by sons, Richard Raymond Robinson of Snowflake, and William Bart Robinson of Cottonwood; daughters, Linda Louise Tharp (Richard) of Snowflake, and Barbara Jean Baker (Michael) of Cottonwood; brother, Kenneth Eugene Bartelson of Scottsdale; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchilren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1377 Hombre Drive in Cottonwood on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus, 70 Bell Rock Plaza, Ste. A, Sedona, Arizona 86351 and Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wanda Arabelle Hersey 1917 - 2010
John L. Merrill 1916 - 2008
Obituary: Shelli Mooney
Aleetress Blanton 1927 - 2009
Obituary: Mary Ellen Fuller

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News