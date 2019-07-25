OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 25
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Open Meeting Law claims dominate Mingus consolidation court filings

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 1:56 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Mingus Union School Board violated Arizona’s Open Meeting Law when it invited former board member Jim Ledbetter to attend a June 11 executive session.

That’s what Zachary L. Cohen of Munger, Chadwick and Denker said in his July 22 response to the district’s position that it was not improper for Ledbetter, a former school board member, to be in the meeting.

Cohen wrote in his response that for the purposes of executive session, Ledbetter “is just a citizen from the community who possesses the same political views on the consolidation issue as does the current Mingus board.”

“The Open Meeting Law does not allow Mingus to choose to allow only someone that shares its political views to sit in on deliberations on publicly-funded legal action, to the exclusion of the general public,” Cohen stated.

Cohen stated that “Ledbetter’s presence [in executive session] was not reasonably necessary ... Ledbetter may be an attorney, but he is not Mingus’ attorney. Mingus already had an attorney present for the executive session.”

The pro-consolidation Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools wants the consolidation election to take place in 2020 instead of November 2019. Pro-consolidation lawyers claimed in previous legal filings that Mingus’ opposition to the 2020 election date should be ignored because the school board violated Arizona’s Open Meeting Law by not being specific enough in its instructions to legal counsel in an open meeting.

Mingus lawyers stated on July 8 that Arizona’s open meeting statutes “expressly allow a public body to hold an executive session to instruct its attorneys regarding the public body’s position … in pending or contemplated litigation.”

“This is precisely what the Arizona Attorney General instructs public bodies to do,” according to the July 8 reply. “The best practice of for the public body, upon return to the open session, to vote to authorize its attorney to ‘proceed as instructed in the executive session.’”

But Mingus, according to Cohen’s response, “failed to provide the court with the next two sentences of that document, which states that ‘the public body should provide more information when it is possible to do so without risking the confidentiality of the matter (such as instructing an attorney to file an appeal).’

“’For example, the public body could move for its attorney to file a notice of appeal on the grounds specified in executive session, or to make an offer for settlement of the claim in Case X, within the parameters specified in executive session.’”

Should Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey rule that the consolidation election must take place in November 2019, then the deadline for the committee to file signed petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office would have been 5 p.m. June 3.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus strongly counters consolidation claim on Open Meeting Law violation
New legal filing accuses Mingus of Open Meeting Law violation
One month after filing lawsuit, Mingus school board votes to approve such action
Mingus’ ratification vote puzzling, legally questionable
Mingus considers legal action to halt consolidation process

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
27
Annual Prescott Area Iris Society Iris Rhizome Sale
TUE
30
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News