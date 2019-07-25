Resistance voiced to APS substation

CLARKDALE – Property tax increases for Clarkdale owners were approved by the town’s Council on Tuesday. However, the item that ate up the most time at Tuesday’s Council meeting wasn’t taxes.

A proposed Arizona Power Service substation, which would be installed on an APS-owned lot near the intersection where State Road 89A’s Jerome-bound segment turns and heads toward Cottonwood at a roundabout. The substation plan has already received the blessing of the Clarkdale Planning Commission.

APS is seeking, from Clarkdale, a zoning change, going from residential to commercial, and a conditional use permit for the 2.91-acre property, which sits on the busy stretch of 89A that leads toward Jerome. There are residential lots within a 1,000-foot buffer shown on a rendering.

The main presenter on the substation was Kendra Lee, program manager for APS's Franchises and Technical Services. She brought visual aids and went into detail about Planning Commission requests and conditions, and what APS had done and will do to comply.

The proposed station is still subject to Council approval at a later date. Tuesday's work session followed a July 16 public meeting specifically set up to discuss the substation plan, in addition to at least two Planning Commission meetings where the proposal was discussed.

Resistance came from several area residents, whose main complaint was about the potential visual impact of having a substation and overhead wires in the neighborhood, wondering why APS isn't proposing to build the substation in a more industrial area.

Local resident Kat Ingulli urged the council to reject APS' request for re-zoning and a conditional use permit, and to seek other properties elsewhere. She also said she believes any savings APS gets from adding a substation won't be eventually passed along to customers.

"It's in my backyard," Ingulli said. "I think APS should research other possible sites along the route."

APS has already purchased the parcel. Mayor Doug Von Gausig said the miscommunication about zoning was the fault of the city, not APS. In fact, Lee said, as a result of the purchase of the Clarkdale parcel, has since revisited policy on verifying zoning prior to purchasing property.

Von Gosig pointed out to those who complained about APS buying high-priced land and passing that cost along to customers that not only are utility rates set by a state board, but APS specifically ended up looking at the 89A parcel because of its lower price than others it found in the area that were for sale.

Lee said if APS goes through a "condemnation" process, attempting to take someone's land because there are no suitable parcels for sale in a needed area, it must prove such a hardship, but that is not the case with the proposed site it has purchased in Clarkdale.

Lee also said a review of property sale prices on residential parcels sold since the Cornville substation was constructed showed there was little or no measurable impact.

Regarding at least two residents who complained about recent power outages in Clarkdale, Lee said the substation might actually help minimize those issues. Currently, Clarkdale and Jerome are served by power from other substations, which are in Cornville and Cottonwood.

A major provision is that APS will have only one year, from the date of approval, to construct the station. Another is that 12-foot concrete block walls will surround the substation, providing a space for local mural artwork.

The project is still subject to building inspector and fire department approval; it's noted in Tuesday's packet that there were no concerns listed from those officials.

When asked if outages in other communities "downhill," such as Cottonwood, Camp Verde or Cornville, would impact Clarkdale or Jerome, Lee said the purpose of building a Clarkdale-area substation is to make that part of the grid more self-sustaining.

"No, those places are on their own," Lee said. "In fact, Clarkdale and Jerome would be served by the latest technology, whereas those others wouldn't, necessarily."