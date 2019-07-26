Rep. Thorpe hears dozens of short-term rental concerns at meeting

SEDONA — State Rep. Bob Thorpe likely knew ahead of Wednesday's meeting that there would be a lot of apprehension in the room.

However, he seemed at least somewhat surprised when an overflow crowd of more than 200 people packed into the Sedona City Council Chambers for a community meeting about short-term rentals.

Much of the focus was on SB1350 — the 2016 law that prevents municipalities from prohibiting or restricting short-term rentals, such as those advertised on airbnb.com, simply because the property is not classified as a hotel.

"This is a set of issues we need to keep working on," Thorpe said in his five-minute introduction. "We want all Arizonans to feel good about the neighborhoods where they live."

Homes versus hotels

City of Sedona Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Karen Osburn made a presentation near the start of the meeting. She covered Sedona ordinances and codes and the difficulties of code enforcement, ranging from alterations to homes to fielding complaints about renters to the difference between codes for homes versus hotels.

One example is the building requirement differences between a hotel, versus a residence, such as multiple exits, emergency vehicle access and fire alarms and suppression systems.

"A single-family home won't typically meet many hotel requirements," Osburn said. "And the types of units we're seeing using for short-term rentals range from 'mega-mansions' with 20 people staying there to converted storage units and really uninhabitable spaces."

Local control needed

Questions and comments covered a wide range of concerns. The collective voice wants more local control — no one who could be heard clearly by the Verde Independent voiced support for SB1350, nor suggested the law be left on the books unaltered.

Longtime area resident Jonathan Sprague, who was at the meeting with his family, including his 8-week-old daughter, said many of his family and friends have moved away, as there is no affordable housing of any type in Sedona.

"I make a living off of repairing AirBnB homes, so I benefit from this, and I'm still against it," Sprague said. "There's nowhere for anyone to live — and there are no children here. No one can raise their families here."

Several people pointed out that large corporate-type owners have purchased many properties, renting the buildings from out-of-state. One woman said a neighboring home was rented out to a large group of people who decided to place a fire ring on a wooden deck for a backyard fire, resulting in the fire department being called because neighbors were concerned. The owner of the home was in Tennessee.

"That's one thing I'd really like to look at, is a requirement the owner be on-site when the renter is there," Thorpe said.

One woman complained that renters cross her property to access a creek. Another woman stated short-term rentals have turned Verde Valley communities into "little ghettos of overnight rentals, where visitors don't know local laws, or how to respect a neighbor."

Not all who spoke were against the concept of short-term rentals. One young woman said the only way she can afford to own and pay taxes on her home is to supplement her income by renting out a portion of it. A young man who said he had just moved from the San Francisco Bay area suggested home values might be going up as a result of the rental boom.

While many in the crowd scoffed at the idea that home values might be going up as the result of the rental boom, there was agreement on several issues. One was that affordable housing for key workers, such as firefighters and police, and the hospitality industry, cannot afford housing in the area — especially in Sedona.

There were several government officials at the meeting, including Sedona Vice Mayor John Martinez and Cottonwood Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez.

Homeowners associations

Homeowners associations and their bylaws were discussed at length. Two challenges of massive short-term rentals are the creation of absentee owners and those who are unlikely to serve on any type of HOA boards — circumstances owners specifially sought to avoid in moving into such communities.

Thorpe said when it comes to HOAs, the legislature's hands are mostly tied, historically.

Yavapai County and state-level officials have been struggling to find effective ways to regulate timeshares, short-term rentals and other rental and vactation properties for decades. Here is a 2001 story that shows how complex issues can become: bit.ly/2ZeJkIn

Thorpe acknowledged the legislature did not get far enough out ahead of the issue in time.

"When brought to us, the bill addressed people who were simply renting out space in their own homes," Thorpe said at the meeting, which ended up lasting more than two hours. "We, the legislature, never thought folks would be buying up, or building, homes with the intent of not living there and simply renting them out to different folks every day."