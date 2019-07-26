OFFERS
Fri, July 26
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision

Thursday, the drivers of this vehicle and one other, that collided along Beaverhead Flat Road near Cornville, each ended up in a hospital. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Staff report
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 10:15 a.m.

Thursday, the drivers of two vehicles that collided along Beaverhead Flat Road each ended up in a hospital.

At about 2:30 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a collision between two vehicles at mile marker 2.5 on Beaverhead Flat Road, near Cornville Road.

Witness statements, evidence, and the initial investigation indicated an eastbound 2014 Lexus SUV crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2001 Toyota SUV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The collision was not perfectly head-on, with each vehicle striking the other with their left-front portions.

Both vehicles rotated counterclockwise and overturned, with the Lexus coming to rest on its roof.

One driver was flown to Flagstaff and the other transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance.

Injuries do not appear life-threatening based on early information.

Anyone with information about the wreck, who wasn't already interviewed by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, should call YCSO at 928-771-3260.

News