The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen encore of the National Theatre of London’s “Hamlet” — starring Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch — on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. at Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Now seen by more than 900,000 people worldwide, the original broadcast returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Academy Award-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC’s Sherlock, The Imitation Game, Frankenstein at the National Theatre) takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, National Theatre Live will broadcast this eagerly-awaited production to cinemas around the globe.

As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.



“Hamlet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.