Broadband initiative saves money for schools, libraries, towns

VERDE VALLEY – The recent completion of a broadband initiative means that 76 of the county’s schools, libraries and municipalities are saving an average of 87 percent on their Internet costs.

But quality affordable technology is also a benefit of the initiative, said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

“The increased bandwidth has been a dream come true for many small, rural, and isolated schools and at the same time, providing a huge cost relief to all members,” said Carter, facilitator of the Yavapai County Educational Technology Consortium’s board of directors meetings.

The initiative is the result of a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), the Governor’s Office and the State of Arizona in 2017. Since 2009, the technology consortium has served its member schools and libraries.

According to Yavapai County E-Rate Manager Frank Vander Horst, the initiative provides low cost, high speed, reliable fiber based Internet access that was previously not available.

“Money saved through the initiative can be utilized in other ways, such as purchasing more student technology devices to be used in the classroom,” Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown said.

‘We tripled the bandwidth’

Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s technology director estimates that the initiative helped the district save $250,000.

“More Yavapai County students and teachers have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet,” said Kathy Epperson, the district’s technology director and technology integration coach. “Our students will be challenging the workplace of the future and they deserve the tools to be competitive and successful.”

Epperson said that the savings came in part from a grant from the state of Arizona, the rest from E-Rate funding. The savings allowed Cottonwood-Oak Creek to better serve three of its schools – Oak Creek, Mountain View Preparatory and Dr. Daniel Bright.

Camp Verde Community Library was able to triple its bandwidth – from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps – which Library Director Kathy Hellman said costs less than before the initiative.

“We routinely see patrons who bring in their own laptops to take online tests for college, update their business websites or social media, download eBooks or audiobooks, and/or upload documents,” Hellman said. “They use the library’s Internet, not because they don’t have Internet at home, but because the upload and download speeds at the library are so much faster that they can rely on getting their work done without losing it or wasting time.”

Online testing, lectures

In 2018, Mingus Union experienced technology problems during AzMERIT testing. According to Superintendent Mike Westcott, upgrades resulting from the broadband initiative “have facilitated classroom use of educational streaming services and have allowed large numbers of students in classrooms every day to access the internet in a seamless way.”

“This has also allowed us to simultaneously test larger numbers of students, in particular with the AzMERIT online assessment,” Westcott said.

At Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education, students are now able to take their industry certification test online using high speed Internet.

“Before the initiative we did not have access in two of our teaching facilities,” Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir said. “Instructional videos have increased the speed of downloads and less if no buffering. This helps increase the time wasted waiting for videos to download so the teacher can move faster in the lecture.

And at a cost of $125 each month – instead of the $450 per month VACTE used to pay – the program is now able to afford Internet connections at its teaching sites, Weir said.

“The cost of delivery has decreased and the savings can be redirected into the classroom for supplies and equipment,” he said.

E-Rate

The Universal Service Administrative Company’s Schools and Libraries Program, commonly known as E-rate, provides discounts of as much as 90 percent to help eligible schools and libraries obtain affordable telecommunications and Internet access.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Sedona-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts, as well as Sedona Charter are taking part in the broadband initiative.

Clark Memorial, Cottonwood, Jerome, Camp Verde, Sedona and Beaver Creek libraries are also taking part in the initiative, as well as municipal sites in Cottonwood, Jerome and Prescott.

Any Yavapai County governmental agency is eligible to take part in the initiative, Vander Horst said.

Vander Horst said that although the savings varies per entity, the average savings in the county is 87% per Mbps.