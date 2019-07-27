Ceramicist Ken Barnes shares the magic of wheel and clay at Village Gallery

The Village Gallery of Local Artists will feature ceramicist Ken Barnes during the month of August.

Barnes’ captivating pottery tends toward function with a unique quality associated with specially commissioned pieces. During a reception at the gallery on Aug. 2, Barnes will bring his wheel, clay and some tools to demonstrate throwing mugs and bowls.

For over 50 years, Barnes has been fascinated with producing function and beauty from a piece of raw clay and a few chemicals.

Born in Yorkshire, England, he studied ceramics for several years before immigrating to Michigan in 1981, where he continued to study and nurture his interest in clay. For a time Barnes taught pottery part time in a night class for adults.

“Clay is the perfect medium; after a rough day one can become completely absorbed in throwing a complex form on the wheel, and forget the rigors of daily life,” he said. This daily stress has reduced since retirement from his career the engineering world, which leaves him more time to explore all aspects of pottery.

Barnes has been a member of the Village Gallery for over a year, and is also a working member of the Reitz Ranch Center for Ceramic Arts in Clarkdale.



Because of the wood and gas fired cone 10 kilns at Reitz Ranch, Barnes is able to produce a new spectrum of glazes. For example, with the reduction in atmosphere, copper in a glaze will come out with a metallic, coppery hue instead of green.

The reception for Ken Barnes on Friday, Aug. 2, will run from 5-8 p.m. with many other artist members attending.

The public is invited to come and enjoy refreshments as they watch Barnes’ pottery demonstration.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the roundabout on Hwy 179 and Cortez.

The Village Gallery is accepting membership applications. For more information call 284-1416 or visit sedonalocalartists.com.