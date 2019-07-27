DeVault family to take stroll down Clarkdale Memory Lane

A Clarkdale woman and her five daughters will share their memories and stories of growing up in Clarkdale at an event Friday.

"First Friday - In Their Own Words" living history presentation, sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society, will feature Barbara DeVault and her five daughters Tamra, Valli, Debra, Terri and Lisa sharing their memories and stories of growing up in Clarkdale Friday, August 2, 10 a.m. in the Historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse Mens’ Lounge in historic downtown Clarkdale.

Robert and Barbara DeVault moved to Clarkdale in 1950 and raised six children there. In 1969, Robert and Barbara purchased the upper town 32-room dormitory once occupied by single male white collar workers.

The DeVaults remodeled the second floor for their home and added several small apartments. The street level continued as apartment space rented to local Clarkdale residents.

They named it “The Clarkdale Lodge.” The lodge was sold in 1998 to Glenarm Land Company, which continues to operate it today as a boutique hotel.

While Robert was busy earning the family living, Barbara was busy raising the five daughters and one son, Mark.

The children attended school, played “kick the can,” and loved sports. The family was active at Pecks Lake where the children learned to water ski, they enjoyed swimming in the Clarkdale pool and played golf at the Verde Valley Country Club.

Barbara commented that “in order to see my family I had to learn to play golf! I was a terrible golfer, but we all had loads of fun at Pecks Lake”. Barbara worked at the Clarkdale Post Office and later at Vincent Ford in Cottonwood.

She was instrumental in the non-profit National Federation of Grandmothers Clubs which was once active in Clarkdale. DeVault continues to support the Clarkdale Historical Society and museum as a Docent. While her children have grown and scattered they are drawn back to Clarkdale where they share many fond memories of their childhood.

Next month’s First Fridays-In Their Own Words living history presentation is on Sept. 6, 10 a.m., in the Historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge. Featured speaker will be Nancy Smith, Jerome historian.

These programs are open to all. There is no admission to attend. Contributions are gratefully accepted. A suggested contribution of $5 per person helps the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum to preserve, interpret and share the history and cultural heritage of the Clarkdale area.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Contributions are deductible to the extent the laws allow.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is Clarkdale’s only organization and museum totally dedicated to collecting, preserving, exhibiting, interpreting and sharing the heritage of the community and its citizens.

For more information, please call 928-649-1198 or visit www.clarkdalemuseum.org.