Experience Earth’s elements during Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries

The daytime sun is shining bright against the red rocks, the nights are long and Sedona invites you to experience earth’s elements during 1st Friday in the Galleries.

This event is free and open to the public, taking place Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Begin your art-filled journey by visiting Rowe Gallery for ‘Out of the Furnace, Into the Fire’.

If you can take the heat, learn more about the sculpting process during an exciting patina demonstration, while enjoying light refreshments and meeting with artists.

Also while in Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village walk upstairs and stop into Mountain Trails Gallery where Mother Nature takes center stage for ‘Birds of a Feather’.

At this exhibition, the gallery will be featuring a group of artists who are captivated by the curious nature and beauty of birds. There will be a special focus on New Zealand artist Adele Earnshaw and California artist Joe Garcia.

Also focused on the life and spirit of birds, The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance features the ‘Brother Raven’ collection by Honshin. With magical backdrops of mountains and desert-scapes, these works are sure to draw you in. While at this gallery also explore the winged origami art of Lou Adams.

Tlaquepaque is also home to Renee Taylor Gallery. The artists and staff within this space invite you to experience the modern art of artists such as Jutta Golas, Cheryl Martin, and Nancy Ngo.

From floral-inspired sculptures to an array of tree-inspired paintings you will surely be surprised at the creativity displayed throughout the gallery. Don’t forget to grab a cookie while strolling through.

In West Sedona, ALT Gallery invites you to view and perhaps even take home paintings inspired by the mountains of the north, the deserts of the west and the water of the south. At this reception don’t forget to thumb through hundreds of rare books on nature, metaphysics and the Southwest.

Also in West Sedona, The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You literally celebrates the earthly elements with a powerful display of watercolor works by Thea Giovanni. Meet the gallery owners, artists and enjoy light refreshments while spending time at this art space.

At the ‘Y’ near Uptown Sedona, Goldenstein Gallery kicks off a new art exhibit, ‘The Current’, featuring a variety of styles and mediums. Be ready to enjoy delicious snacks catered by Hideaway House & Oregano’s while meeting and supporting local artists.

At Hillside, James Ratliff Gallery celebrates the mountains in a fresh light with the work of Judy Choate. Colorful and bold, these mountainscapes will inspire you to travel, hike or just remember to look up and out when driving through Sedona.

Visit the Sedona Gallery Association website for more information on individual 1st Friday art gallery receptions, their featured artists and/or mediums at SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.