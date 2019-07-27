A warm and sultry night filled with art, music and gallery hopping is in store Aug. 3 for First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome.

Visit the many galleries and studios throughout this charming mountain town from 5-8 p.m. A free shuttle runs during the walk, from Anderson Mandette at The Old Jerome High School up to Main Street and Nellie Bly, the largest Kaleidoscope Gallery in the United States and Made in Jerome Pottery at the top.

The Spirit Room hosts music later in the night with The Johnny Lingo Trio starting at 9 p.m. and all the great Jerome restaurants will be open for dinner.

Firefly will present the work of Houston Llew. Houston Llew’s Spiritile collectibles are created with molten glass on copper. Designed for free-standing or wall display, enhanced with words of wisdom from around the world, these unique works made wonderful gifts to honor special moments. Stop by for a strawberry champagne toast on a warm summer night.

“Nature Rocks!” is the theme of the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s newest featured artist show, opening on August 3rd. Janet Farwell, mosaic artist, and Sarah Harms, metal/ceramic/fiber artist, have joined forces to exhibit new works inspired by nature.

Harms, celebrating her 5th featured show at the Co-op, states, “I use the shows to really push my boundaries and come up with something new each time.” This show is no exception and the new medium is pouring candles. “I am blending therapeutic grade essential oils with soy wax, then pouring the mix into hand-thrown vessels. When the candle is finished burning, you have a nice little pot!”

Farwell, whose work normally reflects her love of children, will have lots of new mosaics of flowers, birds, and animals in the show, many of which will be suitable for hanging outside. From functional mosaics to wall art, she will be offering a variety of sizes as well, so even “road tripping motorcyclists” can go home with a memento of their trip.

You’re invited to attend the reception for the artists that will be held during Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, from 5-8 p.m., on August 3rd. Refreshments will be served, and demonstrations given by the artists.

Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 Main Street, Jerome 928-639-4276 Open Daily 10-6. jeromecoop.com info@jeromecoop.com

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 37 member-artists who work in a wide variety of media. To become a member, stop by the gallery or download an application form their website.

For more information on Jerome Art Walk, contact Donna Chesler or visit jeromeartwalk.com