Mountain Trails Gallery showcases beauty and curious nature of birds

Mountain Trails Gallery debuts a new exhibition “Birds of a Feather” with a public reception on 1st Friday, Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.

During the month of August, the gallery will highlight artists attracted to painting and sculpting these winged creatures including Sandra Byland, Betty Carr, Raymond Gibby, Jennifer O’Cualain, Bryce Pettit, Sarah Siltala, and Michael Trcic, with a special focus on New Zealand artist Adele Earnshaw and California artist Joe Garcia who will both be present for the opening reception.

Both Adele and Joe, long-time artist friends, were residents of Sedona for many years and delight in painting birds and nature from their beloved area. Adele’s most recent painting “Minuet” is one of her favorite Sedona subjects: hummingbirds and hollyhocks.

Since Sedona has hummingbirds all year long, it has become a major gathering place for enthusiasts, and the Hummingbird Festival brings even more admirers from all over the world.

Also enchanting are owls, and Adele’s new body of work includes several of these mysterious night hunters. Joe’s most recent painting “Social Club” reveals his love of nature with geese resting on colorful reflecting waters.

An enthusiast of birds in a variety of habitats, Joe’s paintings include species sighted in the deserts, the shores, and the mountains. He was recently accepted into the “Birds in Art” exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin in a prestigious show of aviary artists from around the world.

Both Adele and Joe are award-winning artists exhibiting in the United States as well as numerous countries around the world.

Paintings by Sarah Siltala invite the viewer into a seemingly private atmosphere all her own, as her bird and still life layered oil paintings evoke something created by the old masters, and yet they are modern in color. Full of life paintings by Betty Carr show the energy of chickens as they move about to forage for food, sometimes dancing and hopping to their own rhythms.

Birds with an attitude elicit humor in the paintings of sculptor and oil painter Michael Trcic. His “Sultan” leaves no mystery of who’s in charge. Aviary paintings by colored pencil artist Sandra Passmore Byland draws one close up to see the many layers of color and markings done by a unique artist.

Always bringing a smile and wonder are the paintings by Jennifer O’Cualain who considers each bird or critter she chooses as her subject a beautiful and unique creation, as she proceeds to paint its portrait.

Sculptors Bryce Pettit and Raymond Gibby devote a part of their body of wildlife work to capturing winged creatures in action, sometimes with charm, sometimes with humor.

Gibby’s latest bronze “The Dynasty” shows off a mother duck with her four ducklings, the last one bobbing for a goodie. His bird sculptures include plovers, great blue herons, eagles, and ravens, to name a few.

Pettit is a multi-talented artist creating furniture, jewelry, functional objects, as well as wildlife sculpture.

Some of his favorite subjects include often-overlooked species such as his “Kinglets” which are a flying array of wall mounted birds, each one unique, and installed in a flowing pattern according to its space.

The artist relates his thoughts to his children as the installations become a metaphor for “giving them wings.” Pettit has also done installations of bees, butterflies, as well as Arctic terns that have the longest annual migration of any bird.

Also, Pettit has created kinetic art including a tree swallow mobile that moves with the flow of air as well as floor and table lamps, one featuring a charming Gambel’s quail family.

A desire to sculpt the birds that he sees from his Colorado mountain home yielded a collection of 80 bronze backyard birds, offered as singles or as a set.

Both Gibby and Pettit make available bronze sculptures of wildlife from small sizes to larger than life, as well as public monument installations.

Mountain Trails Gallery offers a varied selection of paintings, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media objects, as well as fine art furniture by more than 50 award-winning artists, from smaller works of art to larger than life-size sculpture.

A festive reception for the exhibition “Birds of a Feather” takes place on 1st Friday, Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m., which features Adele Earnshaw as well as Joe Garcia in attendance. Mountain Trails Gallery is located in Tlaquepaque, upstairs Suite A201 overlooking the Patio de las Campanas, 336 SR 179, Sedona; mountaintrailssedona.com fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com