OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 28
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: David J. Mooney 1958-2019

Originally Published: July 27, 2019 2:49 p.m.

David J. Mooney passed away suddenly July 3, 2019, in Mancos, Colo.

David was born in Utah on Nov. 18, 1958, to Loa Pearl Jepperson and Francis Warren Mooney. David loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and riding ATVs.

David worked as a truck driver and took pride in his work. His family appreciated his culinary skills and the new recipes he would share with them.

David was preceded in death by his father; brother, Shirl; and wife, Connie.

David is survived by his son, Michael Martinez (Laura) of Montrose, CO; brothers Gary Mooney of Wyoming and Russel Mooney (Kara) of Arizona; sister Brenda Rogers (Alan) of Cedaredge, CO; and several nieces and nephews.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Lee A. Marthaler, 1937-2019
Obituary: Marc Spenner 1958-2019
Obituary: James Jackson Gilbert, 1936-2019
Obituary: Teresa Susan Williams 1959-2019
Obituary: David J. Cantrella 1958 - 2012

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News