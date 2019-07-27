Obituary: David J. Mooney 1958-2019
David J. Mooney passed away suddenly July 3, 2019, in Mancos, Colo.
David was born in Utah on Nov. 18, 1958, to Loa Pearl Jepperson and Francis Warren Mooney. David loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and riding ATVs.
David worked as a truck driver and took pride in his work. His family appreciated his culinary skills and the new recipes he would share with them.
David was preceded in death by his father; brother, Shirl; and wife, Connie.
David is survived by his son, Michael Martinez (Laura) of Montrose, CO; brothers Gary Mooney of Wyoming and Russel Mooney (Kara) of Arizona; sister Brenda Rogers (Alan) of Cedaredge, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
Information provided by survivors.
