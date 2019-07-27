Obituary: John Straub 1932-2019
John Straub passed to his maker on July 19, 2019. John was born in 1932 in Akron, Ohio.
He attended Auburn University, married and served in the US Army in Germany helping with USO shows.
John was a photographer first for Gulf States Paper, then owning “Images Plus” photo and trophy shop for 36 years with his wife and son. As a master photographer, he was voted President of Mississippi/Alabama Professional Association.
He and his wife, Wini, and son, James retired to Cottonwood in 2013. He is survived by daughter, Barbara Wofford; son, James; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held in All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, Arizona.
An online guest book is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Museum Fire: Flagstaff neighborhoods in "set" evacuation status
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Saturday morning roundabout crash on State Route 260
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: