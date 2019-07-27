OFFERS
Sun, July 28
Obituary: John Straub 1932-2019

John Straub

John Straub

Originally Published: July 27, 2019 2:51 p.m.

John Straub passed to his maker on July 19, 2019. John was born in 1932 in Akron, Ohio.

He attended Auburn University, married and served in the US Army in Germany helping with USO shows.

John was a photographer first for Gulf States Paper, then owning “Images Plus” photo and trophy shop for 36 years with his wife and son. As a master photographer, he was voted President of Mississippi/Alabama Professional Association.

He and his wife, Wini, and son, James retired to Cottonwood in 2013. He is survived by daughter, Barbara Wofford; son, James; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held in All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, Arizona.

An online guest book is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

