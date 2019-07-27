Obituary: Lee A. Marthaler, 1937-2019

Lee A. Marthaler, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on July 23, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born to Edward J. and Regina D. (Dueker) Marthaler on Feb. 8, 1937, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He grew up and attended school in Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School.

He was married to his loving wife of 61 years on Oct. 4, 1958.

Lee was a photographer the majority of his adult life. Lee started and owned LeMar Photography in Crookston, Minnesota, from 1970-1990.

He was the head of the Advanced Gift Committee for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Elks Club.

His hobbies were restoring antique cars and Ford N Series tractors. He restored and rebuilt the first tractor to ever be sold at a Barrett-Jackson Auction in Phoenix, Arizona. He also enjoyed building and selling houses, as well as playing pool and poker.

Lee is preceded in death by his father, mother; and sister, Patricia (Miller) Marthaler.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley A. Marthaler of Cottonwood; son, Scott J. Marthaler of Wahpeton, North Dakota; daughters, Josie A. Wahl (Leonard) of Davenport, Iowa and Shawn M. Gilbertson of Fargo, North Dakota; Michele R. Meyer (Joe) of Nisswa, Minnesota; brother, Ed Marthaler (Marcia) of Bemidji, Minnesota; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona, at 4 p.m.

The family requests that instead of flowers memorials be sent to the National Cancer Society or Northern Arizona Hospice.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.