‘Out of the Furnace, Into the Fire’ at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

For many art lovers, even the most seasoned collectors, the sculpting process is a mystery. How does a clay sketch become a bronze sculpture? How do artists sculpt life-size editions? What goes into developing a patina? Just how hot is it in a foundry?

These questions and more will be addressed at Out of the Furnace, Into the Fire, a special show focusing on the sculpting process happening at Rowe Fine Art Gallery on Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Stop by for drinks and appetizers, and meet some of the gallery’s sculptors, including gallery owner and bronze wildlife sculptor Ken Rowe. And don’t miss an exciting patina demonstration by an artisan from a bronze foundry in Prescott.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents some of the West’s best traditional and contemporary southwestern sculptors. Ken is known for sculpting majestic wildlife, but recently he has branched out to include a very popular series of figurative sculptures that focus on the sport of fly-fishing.

Prescott resident Erik Petersen owns a business doing finishing work and patinas for prominent western sculptors, but he’s also a sculptor in his own right.

Sedona resident Liam Herbert wants to start a dialogue with collectors through his powerful Sculpture for Peace.

Bronze sculptor Kim Kori’s work focuses on nature’s smallest creatures while Navajo sculptor Alvin Marshall’s specialty is Native American figures carved out of stone.

Traditional western artist Jason Scull is a member of the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America, which was founded in Sedona. And finally, impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey fuses human and animal to express his relationship with the great outdoors.

Come learn more about the sculpting process, and enjoy a casual evening at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in August.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.