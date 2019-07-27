Sedona’s Goldenstein Gallery presents ‘The Current’

An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist.



In celebration of their artists ongoing artistic journey Goldenstein Gallery presents The Current. Featuring a stunning array of art from many different renowned artists who have captivated and inspired collectors from around the globe including new pieces from Patricia A. Griffin, Ray Tigerman, Ben Wright, and more.

Representing diverse artists, many local and regional, the gallery is a multi-faceted celebration of their artist’s vision. Goldenstein Gallery will kick off The Current with an opening reception Friday, Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m. Local artist Syri Hall will be sculpting in residence at the reception.

While Ben Wright’s paintings honor Native American traditions, they also portray a depth of emotion and sense of wisdom universal to all people that reflects the balance, connectivity, and spirituality that he strives for in his life. Gazing upon his work the viewer is mesmerized by his evocative images often responding to the universal archetypal thread that connects us.



Figures with a powerful stillness capture your imagination inviting you inward to a sacred space.

“Red Water,” depicts a woman immersed in water powerfully looking directly at the viewer, deliberately engaging their attention, on the back he inscribes “…drink from it, be nourished and know we are all related.”

His remarkable body of work is full of compelling imagery, juxtaposed with bold colors and neutrals, in combination with sophisticated glazing techniques. Sacred colors, numbers and shapes play an integral role, adding to the visionary spirit of his pieces.

For many collectors the poetic nature of artist Patricia A Griffin’s work acts as a doorway. Her compelling paintings draw them across a mysterious threshold, leaving them profoundly connected at a soul level with her intriguing subjects; both domestic and wild animals.



These scintillating portraits are both evocative and transformative, capturing the being’s personality and deepest essence. She has spent the past 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the globe, spending long moments of time just being with the wildlife she so loves.



She views this time spent in their habitat as critical to the power of her work which resonates with her deep connection of shared existence.

“My paintings are a contemporary manifestation of an ancient muse.” Griffin notes, “My wish is to bring the viewer into the present moment of reflection and peace.”

Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of oil paint are applied in what she refers to as “veils to linen,” producing a dynamic vibration.



Her fearless use of color reveals poignant and endearing facets of each creature as she works to extract her subjects innate connectivity to the human world saying “The energy of oil color moves the eye and Animals exist in the vibration of pigment.” The resulting images are timeless and spiritual, fostering a living relationship to the moment.



Ray Tigerman’s colorful impressionist paintings emerge through his understanding and depiction of the indigenous people in their dramatic environment. He says “My work, the colors, and subjects have been about expressing the richness of culture and the spiritual depth of our Native American forbearers.”



Influenced at an early age by the works of Georgia O’Keeffe, Lawrence Lee and Ed Mell, he spent his youth recreating the vibrant landscapes and subjects that he was surrounded by, expressing his intrinsic passion for western culture.

He feels as though he really started living as an adult when he began to paint and notes “Art gives you the courage to live your authentic life.”

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.