Thurman ‘80-20’ on not running in 2020 election

CAMP VERDE – Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman said this week there’s an 80% chance he won’t run for re-election in 2020.

“I’m not certain,” he said. “But I don’t think so. I’ll make an official statement in October.”

Of his so-far 14-plus years as supervisor, Thurman said “It’s been a real interesting run.”

Former Yavapai County Supervisor Bill Feldmeier called Thurman a “grass roots supervisor who is able to communicate on a personal level with his constituents.”

“He spends the majority of his time in the field working on and assessing problems,” said Feldmeier, a Camp Verde resident and Thurman’s hiking buddy. “His common sense approach solves conflicts. Because he lives in Mayer he has always been able to relate to the issues we have in the Verde and has been able to relay those concerns to supervisors representing other parts of the county. His standards are high and the Verde Valley has benefited from his experience and knowledge.”

Since he first became District 2 Supervisor in 2005, Thurman said he is most proud of the board’s support of the pedestrian bridge in Beaver Creek, taking part in the completion of SR 260, and helping establish trails for hikers, bikers and equestrians.

“Of all the things I’ve ever done to help people, I’ve been able to do more as a member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors,” Thurman said.

According to Thurman, some weeks he works 30 hours at his district supervisor duties.

“Others, I work 60,” he said. By state law I only have to work two days a month. But you can’t do your job that way.”

Thurman is also past chairman of the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission, past president of the Yavapai County Contractors Association, past president of the High Chaparral Home Owners Association, and past chair of Prescott Ridge Architectural Committee.

According to his bio at the Yavapai County website, Thurman is involved with two economic development groups and supports reasonable growth.

“He has spearheaded the Yavapai County Health Department’s partnership with the National Association of Counties Organization to bring a prescription card program to the citizens of the County,” the bio states. “Economic Development, Water, Roads and Health are important issues to him, as they are to the people he serves.”

Thurman’s last day as District 2 Supervisor would be Dec. 31, 2020. In retirement, Thurman said he would like to take more time to travel with his wife June and his adopted daughter, and to tend to his love of photography.

“Ansel Adams was a mentor to me in the black and white days,” Thurman said. “I love the national parks. I’m an outdoorsy guy. I need some space. It’s time for Tom to take some time for Tom.”

Thurman said that prospective candidates have until April to pull a packet to run for a seat on the county’s Board of Supervisors.

