Topaz Spirit at 1st Friday

Come to the Andrea Smith Gallery for the 1st Friday Art Walk, Aug, 2-3, to meet Jo of Topaz Spirit and see some of her amazing hand-worked jewelry and hear her story of how she has made her way with her gift.

Jo has been creating unique pieces of jewelry for many years and when asked how Topaz Spirit came about, she tells this story:

“We lost our beautiful mare, Topaz, in a tragic pasture accident. My husband didn’t want me to see her so he moved my other horse, a gelding that was her mirror image, to another pasture. I went to him seeking comfort, hugging him and laying my arms across his back when a very large, deep golden butterfly landed on his rump. It stayed for the longest time, folding and unfolding its wings, and then gracefully took flight. I watched as it flutter here and there around the pasture and then left. I told my husband about it, we felt it was Topaz Spirit.”

There will be a meet and greet with Jo at the Andrea Smith Gallery in the Tlaquepaque Arts Village at 336 Hwy. 179, Suite D102, Sedona, Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 3, 4-6 p.m.

Call or email the gallery if you have any questions about this event, (928)203-9002 or (888)644-5444 / FineArt@AndreaSmithGallery.com.