Local astronomers are ready to guide Sedonans across nature’s celestial majesty at the Sedona Star Party Aug. 2.

A partnership of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, the City of Sedona Parks & Recreation, Keep Sedona Beautiful and the Astronomers of Verde Valley, the Star Party is a free viewing event on the Lower Softball Field at the Posse Ground Park in West Sedona on Friday, Aug. 2, 7-9:30 p.m.

The Star Party will have an educational component with a 30-minute presentation at 7 p.m. from the Astronomers of Verde Valley on a large LED screen.

Telescopes to view the constellations and planets will be available from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A laser guided constellations tour will be reoccurring throughout the evening.

An event for all ages, be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax and really enjoy the dazzling stars.

Please respect that this is a dog-free event.

The first 200 attendees will be treated to a free glowing bracelet.

Special thanks to Keep Sedona Beautiful for helping Sedona get the incredible title and recognition as an official Dark Sky Community in 2014. This accreditation has made city code and light compliance standards so star gazing can take place, any time of year.

Visit SedonaStarParty.com for more details or call 928-204-1123.

