Mon, July 29
77.0°
Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young has been arrested after turning himself in for embezzling approximately $40,000, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 11:48 p.m.

YUCCA – The fire chief from a small town south of Kingman turned himself into Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives for embezzlement.

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young turned himself into detectives Wednesday, July 24 and allegedly told them he had embezzled approximately $40,000 from the fire district’s bank account.

He admitted to buying several guns, two boats, 3D printers and other items.

A search warrant was executed at Young’s residence where several of the items he described were seized by detectives.

Young was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony theft of $25,000 or more. His court information wasn't immediately available.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

