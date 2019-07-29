Candidate slate set for Aug. 3 Yavapai-Apache primary

VERDE VALLEY — The Yavapai-Apache Nation looks to fill three seats on its tribal council. A father and his daughter are competing for one of those seats.

Harry Hood Jr. and Rachel Hood are two of eight candidates to become the council’s next chairperson.

The Hoods join Thomas Beauty, Genevieve Datsi, Grace Jackson, David Kwail, Jon Huey and Roberta Pavatea in the Aug. 3 primary.

The two finalists for chairperson and vice chairperson will move on to the Sept. 21 general election.

One of the eight will replace Jane Russell-Winiecki, who was elected in September 2016 to replace Beauty.

Russell-Winiecki is not seeking re-election.

Of the eight candidates to replace Russell-Winiecki, Datsi currently serves on the Nation’s tribal council. Huey is the Nation’s police chief.

In 2018, Kwail and Pavatea unsuccessfully ran for seats on tribal council.

Vice chair election nets four candidates, three vie for council seat

The Yavapai-Apache Nation has four candidates to replace Vice Chairman Larry Jackson Sr., who also is not seeking re-election.

Robert Jackson Sr., Tanya Lewis, Brian Marquez and Apphia Shirley are running for the vice chairman’s seat.

Jackson Sr. served as vice chairperson from 2010 until 2013.

Chairperson and vice chairperson comprise the Nation’s executive branch and are also responsible for having direct oversight of the Nation’s departments, programs and staff.

The Nation also looks to fill a third vacancy, as Tribal Council Member Sierra Russell is running for re-election.

Russell will face two challengers in the Aug. 3 primary election, as Ricardo Pacheco and Lottie Sylvia Wilson are also running for Russell’s council seat.

Aug. 3 primary

Yavapai-Apache Nation’s primary will take place from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Votes will be accepted at the Middle Verde Social Services building, Clarkdale Senior Center building, Camp Verde Economic Development Agency building, and Tunlii Tribal Housing building.

Votes will be counted in the Nation’s tribal council chambers beginning at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

Results will be posted at tribal council chambers and on the Nation’s website immediately after votes have been counted, said Don Decker, the Nation’s public relations manager.

Decker also said that any challenges to election results must be submitted in writing within 10 days after the election board certifies the election results.

For more information, contact Herbert Trujillo III, election board chief judge at 928-301-6885 or leave a message at 928-567-1078.