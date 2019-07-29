Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
CLARKDALE – A Verde Valley couple has been arrested on numerous felony charges stemming from recent burglaries in both Cottonwood and Clarkdale.
At about 3:20 p.m. July 26, the Clarkdale Police Department received information that a man later identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Romero may have been involved in recent burglaries.
Romero was located on Sycamore Canyon Road and initially arrested on a warrant, according to a news release from Clarkdale PD.
Clarkdale officers investigated the allegations and subsequently served a search warrant in Lower Town where items from recent burglaries in both Clarkdale and Cottonwood were recovered.
According to Officer Troy Smith, items recovered that were determined to be from recent Clarkdale burglaries included power tools, chemistry equipment, firearms and drug paraphernalia.
The Clarkdale report also references the recovery of items stolen in a recent Cottonwood music store burglary.
In mid-July, Cottonwood police reported a burglary at the Verde Valley Discount Music Store, 1500 E. State Route 89A. Guitars and music accessories were stolen.
Items that were stolen included:
A mid-1990s American Fender Strat with a case, serial No. N3159161
Yamaha NTX700C guitar, serial No. HPK280637 Pedals: Used Zoom A2.1U, Boss CH-1 Boss Super Chorus, two DJ13F French Toast Danelectro Distortion pedals, DS-1 Boss Distortion, EW-95V Dunlop Volume/Wah
GEB-7 Bass Boss Equalizer
MTAD Modtone Analog Delay
OC-3 Boss Super Octave
PH-3 Boss Phase Shifter
RC-3 Boss Loop Station SYB-5 Boss Bass Synthesizer
B3 (consignment) Zoom Bass
Screamin' Tree Electro-harmonix
VP-2611 Quik Lok Volume Pedal
Go Mixer Roland
Micro-BR-80
Scarlett Focusrite-212
Peavey X-Port
Nine instrument cables
10 sets of electric Ernie ball strings
Romero was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, misconduct involving weapons, and theft.
Romero’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Laina Galloway, was charged with theft resulting from the same investigation.
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Museum Fire: Flagstaff neighborhoods in "set" evacuation status
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- UPDATE: Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Rimrock
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
30
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
WED
31
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
WED
31
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
View More Events...