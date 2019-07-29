Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries

CLARKDALE – A Verde Valley couple has been arrested on numerous felony charges stemming from recent burglaries in both Cottonwood and Clarkdale.

At about 3:20 p.m. July 26, the Clarkdale Police Department received information that a man later identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Romero may have been involved in recent burglaries.

Romero was located on Sycamore Canyon Road and initially arrested on a warrant, according to a news release from Clarkdale PD.

Clarkdale officers investigated the allegations and subsequently served a search warrant in Lower Town where items from recent burglaries in both Clarkdale and Cottonwood were recovered.

According to Officer Troy Smith, items recovered that were determined to be from recent Clarkdale burglaries included power tools, chemistry equipment, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

The Clarkdale report also references the recovery of items stolen in a recent Cottonwood music store burglary.

In mid-July, Cottonwood police reported a burglary at the Verde Valley Discount Music Store, 1500 E. State Route 89A. Guitars and music accessories were stolen.

Items that were stolen included:

A mid-1990s American Fender Strat with a case, serial No. N3159161

Yamaha NTX700C guitar, serial No. HPK280637 Pedals: Used Zoom A2.1U, Boss CH-1 Boss Super Chorus, two DJ13F French Toast Danelectro Distortion pedals, DS-1 Boss Distortion, EW-95V Dunlop Volume/Wah

GEB-7 Bass Boss Equalizer

MTAD Modtone Analog Delay

OC-3 Boss Super Octave

PH-3 Boss Phase Shifter

RC-3 Boss Loop Station SYB-5 Boss Bass Synthesizer

B3 (consignment) Zoom Bass

Screamin' Tree Electro-harmonix

VP-2611 Quik Lok Volume Pedal

Go Mixer Roland

Micro-BR-80

Scarlett Focusrite-212

Peavey X-Port

Nine instrument cables

10 sets of electric Ernie ball strings

Romero was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, misconduct involving weapons, and theft.

Romero’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Laina Galloway, was charged with theft resulting from the same investigation.