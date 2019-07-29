Congratulations Jeffrey Swan

Congratulations to Jeffrey Swan, of Pine Valley, who was recently honored with the “Arizona Transportation Legacy Award” in Tucson. Jeff has served Arizona Highways for 45 years, 32 of them with ADOT, most recently as district engineer in Holbrook. Jeff coordinated tribal partnerships, helping to establish the Navajo Department of Transportation (NDOT), and also helped create the vision, process, and strategies to develop the I-40 corridor in Northern Arizona. His projects included the Navajo Bridge, the Slide Rock Bridge, stone walls on switchbacks (89A), Verde River Bridge, Meteor Crater Rest Area, Winslow levee (flood plain), Four Corners Rest Area, etc. Jeff is retired, but currently works part-time as senior project manager at Woodson Engineering, and serves as secretary of the Arizona branch of the ASCE, where he continues to mentor and encourage young civil engineering professionals. Jeff also serves as the Big Park representative for the Pine Valley Properties Owners Association (PVPOA).