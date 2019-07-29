Meet your Big Park Council Rep. Teri Moran
Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.
Teri Moran: I represent Canyon Mesa Townhouse Association. RAM w/170 homes. A lovely complex with 9-hole golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?
Teri Moran: I am a brand-new member as if this month, July. I am the chairperson for the new ad hoc Membership Committee. The Committee is researchng and discussing many topics related to membership. One thing I am especially excited about is creating ways to help Council Representatives. A new Representative orientation is one idea we are exploring. The committee has been an opportunity to meet new people and contribute to the success of the Council.
Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?
Teri Moran: After raising our sons, I was a travel agent for 15 years, for Jackson Travel American Express, based in Oregon.
How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?
Teri Moran: After 15 years of dual residency in Oregon and Palm Desert, my husband and I retired to the community of Oak Creek.
What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?
Teri Moran: My interests include golf, College Basketball (Oregon Women Ducks!), knitting and of course, hiking. I currently volunteer at the SVDP Food Bank. In the past my volunteer opportunities were the Jr. League Thrift Shop, Friends of the Library and respite care giver for Hospice, Palm Desert.
