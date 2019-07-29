Northern Arizona Healthcare updates Village of Oak Creek clinic

Northern Arizona Healthcare is currently remodeling its primary care clinic located at the NAH Village of Oak Creek Campus.

The project, to be completed in September, will improve patient care areas, making it easier for NAH teams to provide excellent wellness services to the community.

“When construction is complete, the new layout of the clinic allow for better and new types of care for our patients and a better working environment for our physicians, providers and care teams,” said Tiffany Ferguson, administrator of the NAH medical group. “We are upgrading our care facilities across the medical group to align with the new offerings we will be providing to our communities.”

Primary care patient appointments and lab draw where moved to other locations until construction is complete. EntireCare, also located at the VOC Campus, remains open in a section that was updated prior to EntireCare moving on the campus.

Once the construction is completed, and additional providers are recruited, the new layout of the clinic will also allow NAH to offer Immediate Care at this location in the future. NAH launched Immediate Care at the Camp Verde Campus in May.

Immediate Care Immediate Care is a walk-in service, no need to call ahead, where our providers treat the same conditions treated at an urgent care, but at a lower cost. Patients pay the same co-pay for an Immediate Care visit as they pay to see their primary care provider.

Conditions that will be treated at Immediate Care include:

• Abdominal pain

• Allergies

• Back pain

• Bites and stings

• Asthma

• Broken bones

• Bronchitis

• Burns

• Colds and flu

• Cuts and lacerations

• Dehydration

• Ear and eye infections

• Migraines

• Hypertension

• Nausea and diarrhea

• Pneumonia

• Rashes and skin conditions

• Sinus infections

• Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

• Strep throat

• Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

• Sports physicals

• Annual physicals.