Village Rotary president passes gavel

Members of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village recently celebrated the conclusion their first year and installed new officers for the next year.

Rob Schaefer, outgoing president, noted that for a new club much had been accomplished. He announced that the club received the Club Achievement Award from Rotary International. It recognizes club contributions in the areas of international, community, vocation and youth service.

Damian Bruno accepted the gavel from Rob Schaefer, and assumed the duties of Club President. He challenged members to continue reaching out to the Village community in service.

As a first step, he announced that the club has been appointed sponsor for the Red Rock High School Rotary Interact Club … an organization established to encourage area youth to live the Rotary goal of “service above self."

Bruno also announced that the club was joining the Sedona Village Business Association , the Village of Oak Creek Association and Holiday Inn Express Sedona - Oak Creek in sponsoring the August 14 “Donate Your Red” Blood Drive.

Donors can make appointments by calling 877-258-4825.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.