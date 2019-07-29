VOC Community Potluck in the Park Sept. 15

The 7th annual VOC Community Potluck in the Park is right around the corner. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2:30-6:30 p.m.

This event has become a favorite for many Village residents. Food, live music, games, dancing, pie eating contests for all ages. There are games for the kids, youth and adults. There are prizes for the games and door prizes.

There are prizes, prizes and more prizes. Local businesses donate everything from Wendy’s gift cards to haircuts to custom artwork to dinners at local restaurants and free nights at local resorts. Our Village business owners are so generous in their support of this community.

The food is always great. Burgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs are provided, along with buns, all the toppings, condiments, chips and water. We’ve even got the plates and all the utensils covered. All you need to provide is a salad, side dish or dessert.

Your kids will enjoy the bouncy houses and other inflatable toys, face painting, the mechanical bull (it’s also inflatable and sits over an inflatable pad) and fun with each other. The adults are welcome to join the kids and experience all of the same.

Most people tell us the best part of the day is connecting as neighbors, coming together as a community to celebrate who we are. You’ll see people you know, others you haven’t seen in forever, and probably make several new friends. Community is why this event happens every year.

Bring your family. Bring your neighbor. Bring your friends. Come, be a part, enjoy, celebrate together.

While the Potluck in the Park is organized and hosted by VocNaz, it’s truly a community effort. All funding and prizes are a result of members of this community and their generosity.

If you would like to help with planning or assist the day of the event, or, if you would like to donate to assist with the costs of the Annual VOC Community Potluck in the Park, please contact Pastor Jim at 702-810-4048.

Checks can be mailed to VocNaz, 55 Rojo Drive, Sedona, AZ 86351, made out to: VocNaz, Memo line: PitP.