Clarkdale approves tax increases, budget

The Town of Clarkdale Council last week approved a fiscal 2020 budget and property tax rate and levy. The tax increase raises the taxes on a property with a $300,000 valuation by $9.33 per year

The median home value for Clarkdale is $280,000.

No one from the public stood up to speak at state-mandated Truth in Taxation hearing held as part of Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The levy is meant to raise funds for some of Clarkdale’s many road and street improvement needs. Voters shot down a bond issue for such purposes last November.

Not only did the Council approve the tax levy, it also approved a fiscal 2020 budget of $18.2 million. The budget includes $6.55 million in enterprise funds, and is about $3 million less than the fiscal 2019 budget.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig reminded everyone that the 2019 budget had to include account bond funds, if the bond were to have passed in last November’s election.

Mental Health support

At Tuesday’s Clarkdale Council meeting, Mayor Doug Von Gausig issued a proclamation in support of mental health training.

Von Gausig spoke highly of the work many first responders have done on multi-agency teams and task forces through the years, including Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor.

He also praised Mental Health First Aid as a concept, and encouraged all citizens to learn as much as they can about mental health and illness.