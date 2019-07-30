OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 31
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale approves tax increases, budget

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 11:29 a.m.

The Town of Clarkdale Council last week approved a fiscal 2020 budget and property tax rate and levy. The tax increase raises the taxes on a property with a $300,000 valuation by $9.33 per year

The median home value for Clarkdale is $280,000.

No one from the public stood up to speak at state-mandated Truth in Taxation hearing held as part of Tuesday’s regular meeting. 

The levy is meant to raise funds for some of Clarkdale’s many road and street improvement needs. Voters shot down a bond issue for such purposes last November. 

Not only did the Council approve the tax levy, it also approved a fiscal 2020 budget of $18.2 million. The budget includes $6.55 million in enterprise funds, and is about $3 million less than the fiscal 2019 budget. 

Mayor Doug Von Gausig reminded everyone that the 2019 budget had to include account bond funds, if the bond were to have passed in last November’s election.

Mental Health support

At Tuesday’s Clarkdale Council meeting, Mayor Doug Von Gausig issued a proclamation in support of mental health training. 

Von Gausig spoke highly of the work many first responders have done on multi-agency teams and task forces through the years, including Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor.

He also praised Mental Health First Aid as a concept, and encouraged all citizens to learn as much as they can about mental health and illness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clarkdale Council to hear input on substation, tax rate and levy
Growth hikes college tax levy
Clarkdale property valuations have been on roller coaster
Clarkdale adopts lean final budget
Taxes go up in Clarkdale remain steady in Jerome

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News