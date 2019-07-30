Cottonwood Parks & Rec board has vacancy

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood is seeking candidates to fill one seat on the seven-member Parks & Recreation Commission who can fulfill a three-year term.

This is a volunteer appointment; commissioners serve without pay, and are appointed by the City Council.



The Commission acts in an advisory/support capacity to the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Director. The Commission also assists in the establishment of general priorities and budget items relating to parks development, recreation programs, park land acquisition and capital improvements.

This volunteer position serves on an at-large basis; it is not necessary to live in a particular zone or part of the city. However, if you are a Cottonwood resident living within city limits, and are interested in serving your community as a member of the Commission, volunteers are needed and are encouraged to apply.

Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities. Completed applications should be returned to 816 N. Main St., and must be received no later than 3 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019.



You may also contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 639-3200 if you have any questions regarding the Parks and Recreation Commission