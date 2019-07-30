Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood

While the City of Cottonwood has a “road diet” planned for the months ahead for Main Street, intersections along that thoroughfare continue to be the sites of the most wrecks in town.

Cottonwood Police Department statistics show that 143 of Cottonwood’s 306 accidents in 2018 happening on Main.

There were 61 wrecks last year along East State Route 89A and 35 along Mingus Avenue.

The intersection of Fir Street and State Road 260 continues to be an issue, with 26 wrecks in 2016 and 19 in 2018.

Cottonwood PD Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said there are many factors that make Fir and 260 such a frequent source of calls about accidents. These factors include inexperienced Mingus Union High School drivers in the area, high-speed traffic on 260 coming into town from the south and a high density of businesses in the area.

Fir Street, in its entirety, is where many accidents happen, with 31 wrecks happening at one of the intersections on that street in 2018.

Thirteen wrecks happened last year at intersections along Cottonwood Street. There were 12 along El Camino Real and eight on Cove Parkway.

Most dangerous intersections

in Cottonwood (2018)

• State Route 260 & Fir Street: 19



• State Route 89A & Main Street: 9

• State Route 260 & 89A: 13

• Main Street & Mingus Ave.: 4

• SR 89A & 12th St.: 10

• SR 89A & Cornville Road: 2

• State Route 260 & Rodeo: 3