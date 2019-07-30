OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 31
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Crash site: Fir and 260 remains most dangerous intersection in Cottonwood
PD responded to more than 300 wrecks citywide in 2018

While the City of Cottonwood has a “road diet” planned for the months ahead for Main Street, intersections along that thoroughfare continue to be the sites of the most car wrecks in town. VVN file photo

While the City of Cottonwood has a “road diet” planned for the months ahead for Main Street, intersections along that thoroughfare continue to be the sites of the most car wrecks in town. VVN file photo

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 1:34 p.m.

While the City of Cottonwood has a “road diet” planned for the months ahead for Main Street, intersections along that thoroughfare continue to be the sites of the most wrecks in town.

Cottonwood Police Department statistics show that 143 of Cottonwood’s 306 accidents in 2018 happening on Main.

There were 61 wrecks last year along East State Route 89A and 35 along Mingus Avenue.

The intersection of Fir Street and State Road 260 continues to be an issue, with 26 wrecks in 2016 and 19 in 2018.

Cottonwood PD Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said there are many factors that make Fir and 260 such a frequent source of calls about accidents. These factors include inexperienced Mingus Union High School drivers in the area, high-speed traffic on 260 coming into town from the south and a high density of businesses in the area.

Fir Street, in its entirety, is where many accidents happen, with 31 wrecks happening at one of the intersections on that street in 2018.

Thirteen wrecks happened last year at intersections along Cottonwood Street. There were 12 along El Camino Real and eight on Cove Parkway.

Most dangerous intersections

in Cottonwood (2018)

• State Route 260 & Fir Street: 19

• State Route 89A & Main Street: 9

• State Route 260 & 89A: 13

• Main Street & Mingus Ave.: 4

• SR 89A & 12th St.: 10

• SR 89A & Cornville Road: 2

• State Route 260 & Rodeo: 3

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Verde Valley’s most dangerous intersections
Three ambulances needed for Cottonwood wreck
Davis' innovation a good example for other Valley leaders
Alternate 260 route offers best solution
Traffic passable, but delayed, following two-car crash on AZ 260 and Fir in Cottonwood

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News