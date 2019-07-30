Five things you need to know about the first day of school

VERDE VALLEY – For most of the Verde Valley, the first day of school is Aug. 5. But Mingus Union freshmen start class on July 31 while the school’s remaining students show up for their first day on Aug. 1. At Cottonwood-Oak Creek, school starts with an early release day on Aug. 7.

1Mingus Union is AVID

Freshman Day at Mingus Union begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday with a breakfast mixer, followed by an introduction to the school’s AVID program.

At Mingus Union, AVID means Advancement Via Individual Determination. According to Gretchen Wesbrock, the school’s Student Support Services director, AVID prepares students not only for college, but also prepares them for life.

“It’s for students who want to go to college who maybe are C-students,” Wesbrock said. They have the motivation, but maybe not the knowledge or the skills.”

This is the third year that Mingus Union will make AVID part of its focus, Wesbrock said. According to District Superintendent Mike Westcott, “AVID exposes students to a higher level of academics.”

For freshmen, school is in session the first day from 8 a.m. until 3:20 p.m., but they will meet their teachers from 1:25 p.m. until the end of the day.

“It’s a great way to get the students here for a full day, to introduce them to the facilities and their teachers,” Westcott said.

Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-634-7531 for more information.

2Back-to-school BBQ at Beaver Creek

Aug. 5 is the first day of school at Beaver Creek. Classes start at 7:45 a.m. But the district’s annual community back-to-school BBQ starts at 6 p.m. on Aug.



There will be plenty of food at the back-to-school barbecue, as students and their families will join teachers, administrators and community representatives for an evening of fun.

Besides dinner, tables will fill the school’s cafeteria as several community entities will share information with the community.

Families will also have an opportunity to tour the campus, as well as the classrooms, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

Made in the shade in Cottonwood-Oak Creek

Cottonwood-Oak Creek will welcome its students back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 7. But the district will welcome its staff back at 8 a.m. Friday for its annual Made in the Shade back-to-school kickoff.

The event will take place at the Cottonwood Education Services campus, located at 301 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Made in the Shade is for all district staff, as well as community dignitaries, partners and members of the district’s family-teacher organization.

District Superintendent Steve King said that Made in the Shade is an opportunity for the district to “come back and talk about our purpose, as well as fellowship.”

Aug. 7 will be an early release day for Cottonwood-Oak Creek students. In fact, each Wednesday is an early release day at the district’s schools.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek will hold its open house celebrations on Aug. 5 at each of the district’s schools.

For more information, visit the district’s website at cocsd.us. Or call 928-634-2288. Cottonwood-Oak Creek is located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Bright faces at Camp Verde: Camp Verde Unified doesn’t start class until Aug. 5.

But the district’s teachers meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday for the first of a two-day in-service which begins with breakfast in the district’s cafeteria.

After breakfast, the district, led by Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe, will meet in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts for a special meet-and-greet that includes staff introductions.

“We work in an amazing profession that allows for a fresh start every 12 months,” Howe wrote in a letter to the district’s teachers. “The opportunities are there for us to make it the best year ever.”

Tina Scott, the high school’s graphic arts teacher and yearbook adviser, is in her seventh year working for Camp Verde Unified. Scott, a Class of 1995 graduate of Camp Verde High, said she likes “seeing all the bright faces coming into my classroom on the first day of school.”

“There’s new students I haven’t met, and the one’s I already know,” Scott said. “In Camp Verde, everyone knows everyone. There’s a kinship when you’re in a small town. We take care of each other.”

Camp Verde Unified School District is located at 410 Camp Lincoln Road. Call 928-567-8000 for more information.

Clarkdale-Jerome celebrates ‘dawn of a new journey

“The first day of school is the dawn of a new journey for our students,” said Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown.

“I get most excited seeing the kindergarteners, who are beginning their educational journey,” said Brown, in his third year at the K-8 school. “To see the excitement in their eyes and watching the moms and dads letting their children go, so to speak, for the first time is special to me.”

School starts at Clarkdale-Jerome on Aug. 5, and the school will hold its annual Parent Teacher Organization BBQ and back-to-school night from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Plenty of food in the gym, as well as tables set up with general information, such as the school’s Discovery after-school program.

Clarkdale-Jerome School is located at 1615 Main St, in Clarkdale. Call 928-634-5035 for more information.