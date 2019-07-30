OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 31
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Q and A: Teachers making an impact in the Verde Valley

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 12:41 p.m.

As the 2019-20 school year approaches, ere are some questions posed to a handful of area teachers, and their supervisors, about what a visible, positive impact on students looks like in real life.

photo

Cade Densmore, chemistry teacher at Mingus Union, uses a “variety of techniques that I have learned through my life as a teacher and coach.” VVN/Bill Helm

Cade Densmore

Cade Densmore has taught for 22 years, the past 18 at Mingus Union. The chemistry teacher says it’s simple to explain what he gets out of teaching.

Verde Valley News: What do you like most about teaching?

Densmore: I get to help people. I get to share information or insights with them and that allows them to grow intellectually and emotionally.

Later, down the road, when they use that knowledge, some come back and share with me that I was the one that helped them to get a grade or I helped them through a tough time or that I was the one that believed in them and that is the best feeling ever.

photo

Tanya Schoonover, a preschool teacher at Camp Verde’s United Christian School, said her favorite parts of teaching are “building relationships, teaching children how to play together, share, show respect, and help them problem solve and be independent.” VVN/Bill Helm

Tanya Schoonover

As a preschool teacher at Camp Verde’s United Christian School, Tanya Schoonover’s teaching style is that she asks children questions instead of making demands.

VVN: Tell us about your teaching style.

Schoonover: I give them choices so they feel like they can control their behavior. I try to show children how to use their thinking to create new ideas.

photo

Valley Academy’s Travis Black, pictured, said he facilitates student learning “as much as needed; however I think it is much more meaningful for students if they discover it on their own, using their knowledge and tools and their own hands to make something or fix something. VVN/Bill Helm

Travis Black

VVN: What are Travis Black’s strengths as an educator?

To Bob Weir, superintendent at Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, Construction Technology Education Teacher Travis Black’s professional background “has helped our students in all areas of construction from masonry, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, metalwork.”

VVN: How did you know you wanted to be an educator?

Black: Eleven years ago, when I first volunteered as an athletic coach for a variety of age groups in Camp Verde.

I found it very rewarding and had the opportunity to mentor them when needed.

photo

For Taryn Quenzer, the scientific teaching method can be used to assist youth in all types of logical decision-making. “Mistakes are inherent, as is conflict. Students must be given opportunities to make mistakes, self-reflect and grow from them. Sometimes this means teaching them the skills to manage peer conflict, organize priorities and take accountability,” she said. VVN/Bill Helm

Taryn Quenzer

The principal at Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood said that Taryn Quenzer has a knack for connecting with families and students with trauma.

A fifth and sixth-grade science teacher, as well as a mental health first aid instructor at the school, Quenzer “has a strong desire to make a difference in the lives for these families,” Principal Jessica Vocca said.

VVN: What makes Taryn Quenzer a good teacher?

Quenzer: Each year presents opportunities for professional growth.

I look forward to leading the way in providing educators with resources to respond to mental health issues in our youth.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

TEACHER CRISIS? ‘A piece of paper does not make a teacher’
Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
Lightning believed to be cause of commercial building fire in Cottonwood (with video)
Cottonwood well represented at Larry Fitzgerald camp
Mingus auto students ‘an investment, not an expense’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News