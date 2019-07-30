Q and A: Teachers making an impact in the Verde Valley

As the 2019-20 school year approaches, ere are some questions posed to a handful of area teachers, and their supervisors, about what a visible, positive impact on students looks like in real life.

Cade Densmore

Cade Densmore has taught for 22 years, the past 18 at Mingus Union. The chemistry teacher says it’s simple to explain what he gets out of teaching.

Verde Valley News: What do you like most about teaching?

Densmore: I get to help people. I get to share information or insights with them and that allows them to grow intellectually and emotionally.

Later, down the road, when they use that knowledge, some come back and share with me that I was the one that helped them to get a grade or I helped them through a tough time or that I was the one that believed in them and that is the best feeling ever.

Tanya Schoonover

As a preschool teacher at Camp Verde’s United Christian School, Tanya Schoonover’s teaching style is that she asks children questions instead of making demands.

VVN: Tell us about your teaching style.

Schoonover: I give them choices so they feel like they can control their behavior. I try to show children how to use their thinking to create new ideas.

Travis Black

VVN: What are Travis Black’s strengths as an educator?

To Bob Weir, superintendent at Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, Construction Technology Education Teacher Travis Black’s professional background “has helped our students in all areas of construction from masonry, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, metalwork.”

VVN: How did you know you wanted to be an educator?

Black: Eleven years ago, when I first volunteered as an athletic coach for a variety of age groups in Camp Verde.

I found it very rewarding and had the opportunity to mentor them when needed.

Taryn Quenzer

The principal at Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood said that Taryn Quenzer has a knack for connecting with families and students with trauma.

A fifth and sixth-grade science teacher, as well as a mental health first aid instructor at the school, Quenzer “has a strong desire to make a difference in the lives for these families,” Principal Jessica Vocca said.

VVN: What makes Taryn Quenzer a good teacher?

Quenzer: Each year presents opportunities for professional growth.

I look forward to leading the way in providing educators with resources to respond to mental health issues in our youth.