OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 31
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Quick response saves day for Page Spring barn fire

A quick response enabled Verde Valley Fire District firefighters to keep this barn fire from getting out of control in Page Springs. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

A quick response enabled Verde Valley Fire District firefighters to keep this barn fire from getting out of control in Page Springs. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 12:01 p.m.

The Verde Valley Fire District quickly put out a barn fire in Page Springs Monday.

Firefighters were called to the residential assignment at about 1 p.m.

The fire was spreading to the surrounding vegetation and crews found a small shed, small barn and fence on fire, according to the VVFD report.

“Due to the remote location, limited access and high temperature, multiple agencies assisted with controlling and extinguishing the fire,” VVFD reported in a news release.

The fire was about a mile down dirt roads from the Oak Creek School near Willow Point Road.

Fire trucks had to cross a narrow water crossing on Oak Creek to reach the property

A sign at the driveway welcomed guests to Grace Grove and a website refers to it as the Center Grace Grove Retreat in Cornville.

Neighbors stood by and watched as fire trucks rolled down the narrow private road to get to the barn fire.

Assisting agencies were Sedona Fire, Cooper Canyon Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, YCSO and Forest service.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man flown to burn center after explosion in motorhome
Wild fire contained in Page Springs
Cornville woman dies in crash on 89A, Page Springs Road
Fire destroys historic Page Springs home<br>
Fire district has warning for motorists (with video)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
WED
31
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News