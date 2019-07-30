Quick response saves day for Page Spring barn fire
The Verde Valley Fire District quickly put out a barn fire in Page Springs Monday.
Firefighters were called to the residential assignment at about 1 p.m.
The fire was spreading to the surrounding vegetation and crews found a small shed, small barn and fence on fire, according to the VVFD report.
“Due to the remote location, limited access and high temperature, multiple agencies assisted with controlling and extinguishing the fire,” VVFD reported in a news release.
The fire was about a mile down dirt roads from the Oak Creek School near Willow Point Road.
Fire trucks had to cross a narrow water crossing on Oak Creek to reach the property
A sign at the driveway welcomed guests to Grace Grove and a website refers to it as the Center Grace Grove Retreat in Cornville.
Neighbors stood by and watched as fire trucks rolled down the narrow private road to get to the barn fire.
Assisting agencies were Sedona Fire, Cooper Canyon Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, YCSO and Forest service.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Not a bomb, but a snake and an ax
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Two firefighters burned in Camp Verde mulch fire
- Two vehicles totaled in Beaverhead Flats collision
- Latest fatal wreck draws more attention to 89A-Page Springs junction
- Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- UPDATE: Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Rimrock
- Camp Verde home heavily damaged in blaze
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- Obituary: Lisa Lynn Meyers 1968 - 2019
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- California woman dies in crash on State Route 89A
- Fire destroys Montezuma Veterinary Services
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Two sent to hospital following head-on crash in Cottonwood
- Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
WED
31
|
Digital Skills Workshops Info Session
|
View More Events...