Quick response saves day for Page Spring barn fire

The Verde Valley Fire District quickly put out a barn fire in Page Springs Monday.

Firefighters were called to the residential assignment at about 1 p.m.

The fire was spreading to the surrounding vegetation and crews found a small shed, small barn and fence on fire, according to the VVFD report.

“Due to the remote location, limited access and high temperature, multiple agencies assisted with controlling and extinguishing the fire,” VVFD reported in a news release.

The fire was about a mile down dirt roads from the Oak Creek School near Willow Point Road.

Fire trucks had to cross a narrow water crossing on Oak Creek to reach the property

A sign at the driveway welcomed guests to Grace Grove and a website refers to it as the Center Grace Grove Retreat in Cornville.

Neighbors stood by and watched as fire trucks rolled down the narrow private road to get to the barn fire.

Assisting agencies were Sedona Fire, Cooper Canyon Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, YCSO and Forest service.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.