Blasting to take place Friday at Cottonwood slag pile
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 8:34 a.m.
Minerals Research, Inc. announced this week that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the Cottonwood slag pile on Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
This activity at the pile, located near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on East Cherry Street, will be carefully monitored.
In a news release, Minerals Research, Inc. says it expects the blasting to have minimal to no impact on the community.
