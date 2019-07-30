Blasting to take place Friday at Cottonwood slag pile

Minerals Research, Inc. announced this week that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the Cottonwood slag pile on Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This activity at the pile, located near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on East Cherry Street, will be carefully monitored.

In a news release, Minerals Research, Inc. says it expects the blasting to have minimal to no impact on the community.