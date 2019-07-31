City Council to review Airport Noise Action Plan

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood City Council will get its first look at the city’s Airport Noise Action Plan at a council Work Session Aug. 13.

The 6 p.m. work session will take place at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 South 6th Street.

According to City of Cottonwood Management Analyst Morgan Scott, city staff and the Airport Commission have been working to minimize the impacts of airport noise on city residents.

“Any solution will need to balance the rights of pilots with those of residents,” Scott said in a news release. “The plan as approved by the Airport Commission will be presented to the Cottonwood City Council … The action plan will not require the council to vote but rather provide direction and guidance.”

The DRAFT Staff Report and Action Plan can be found on the City’s website (www.cottonwoodaz.gov) under public service announcements.

“As explained within the Action Plan there are restrictions by the Federal Aviation Administration which do not allow the city to regulate aircraft and aircraft noise. There are however a few items that may reduce the impact of noise on the community.”

The Action Plan attempts to do the following: