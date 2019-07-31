Infant death in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE – Friday at about 5:18 p.m., the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office responded to an emergency call for a non-responsive 5-month-old child at a home in Camp Verde.
According to a news release from CVMO Chief Administrative Asst. Darby Martin, the infant was treated on scene by Copper Canyon Medical Authority, then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
The child passed away over the weekend, according to the news release.
Cause of death is undetermined at this time pending the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report. This case remains under investigation, the news release states.
Information provided by Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.
