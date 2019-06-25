OFFERS
July 23 ‘Truth in Taxation’ hearing planned in Clarkdale

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 1:10 p.m.

CLARKDALE -- In compliance with section 42-17107, Arizona Revised Statutes, the Town of Clarkdale is notifying its property taxpayers of the town’s intent to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level.

Clarkdale is proposing an increase in total primary property taxes collected of $10,678 or 1.96%.

The proposed tax increase will cause Clarkdale’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $158.39 (total taxes that would be owed without the proposed tax increase) to

$161.50 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase).

This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction.

The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, Men’s Lounge, 19 N. Ninth Street, Clarkdale.

