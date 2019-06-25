Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde
PHOENIX – The left lane of Interstate 17 northbound has reopened at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated reopening time for the remaining lane. Southbound lanes are not affected.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
