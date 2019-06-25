OFFERS
Tue, June 25
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Letter: First step to keep Verde Valley beautiful is to ban use of plastic bags

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 10:58 a.m.

Editor:

As many of my Cottonwood neighbors do, I walk most mornings. I have been very disturbed by the increased litter of plastic bags stuck to cacti, trees and throughout our beautiful desert.

Driving back and forth to Sedona and Camp Verde I see plastic bags littering our scenic roads and towns.

The entire country of Canada, the states of Hawaii, California and New York all have banned single use plastic bags. Hundreds of cities in the United States have done so as well.

I thought our town could be another example of responsible consumers. I have since found out our state has passed legislation banning any city or town the right to eliminate single use plastic bags.

Why would our state legislators take away our local rights to decide for ourselves what is best for our town? This is severe overreach by our representatives and needs to be reversed.

Call our local representatives to give us back our rights and don’t forget to bring your own reusable bags when you shop.

Also encourage our local grocery stores to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic.

Keep Cottonwood and the Verde Valley beautiful.

Stephanie Davis

Cottonwood

