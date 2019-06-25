Letter: Flawed premise on public safety pension editorial
Editor:
I would like to comment on a couple points in the June 9th editorial regarding the “high cost” of public safety retirement pensions.
The premise that public safety retirement pensions guarantee a “healthy, if not prosperous” retirement. My pension is 50% of what I was making when working full time. I would hardly classify this as “prosperous.” My house payment and other bills did not fall to 50%.
The comment that government pensions promote an entitlement premise. This is not an entitlement premise -- It’s a contractual premise. When I hired on, one of the contractual agreements was a retirement program. Pay into the system, do your time, get a retirement. Every paycheck I received showed a healthy contribution to the Public Safety Retirement System.
If your daughter is being accosted by a couple of drug using gang members, do you want the first officer on the scene to be a 60 year old guy with a bad back and a history of heart trouble?
Rick E. Brenfleck
Camp Verde
