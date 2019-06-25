OFFERS
Letter: Flawed premise on public safety pension editorial

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:04 a.m.

Editor:

I would like to comment on a couple points in the June 9th editorial regarding the “high cost” of public safety retirement pensions.

  1. The premise that public safety retirement pensions guarantee a “healthy, if not prosperous” retirement. My pension is 50% of what I was making when working full time. I would hardly classify this as “prosperous.” My house payment and other bills did not fall to 50%.

  2. The comment that government pensions promote an entitlement premise. This is not an entitlement premise -- It’s a contractual premise. When I hired on, one of the contractual agreements was a retirement program. Pay into the system, do your time, get a retirement. Every paycheck I received showed a healthy contribution to the Public Safety Retirement System.

  3. If your daughter is being accosted by a couple of drug using gang members, do you want the first officer on the scene to be a 60 year old guy with a bad back and a history of heart trouble?

Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde

