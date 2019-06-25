Letter: Verde Connect plagued by lack of transparency
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:05 a.m.
Editor:
Since its beginning, the Verde Connect project has been defined by a lack of transparency, an absence of facts and a whole lot of misinformation. I am proud that the Town of Camp Verde Council had the wisdom and courage to recognize this proposed project for what it is: A poorly conceived, waste of taxpayer’s dollars that does nothing to deal with the very real traffic issues that exist in Yavapai County today.
Today the No-Build Alternative is the only one that has any legitimacy.
Diane Scantlebury
Camp Verde
