New Verde Valley business: Verde Massage

CAMP VERDE – Right out of high school in 2006, Caleb Davison attended massage school.

Upon graduating from massage school, Davison, a Camp Verde High School graduate, volunteered with the school’s wrestling team to provide sports massage and rehabilitative massage work.

Since then, he’s worked for Turner Chiropractic, as well as the spa at L’Auberge in Sedona.

But Davison’s heart was “to serve Camp Verde, the residents and those who visit.”

On June 7, Davison opened Verde Massage, on 434 S. Main St., across from the Camp Verde Historical Society. Davison said recently that he believes that Camp Verde “has a bright future.”

“Many people travel to Sedona throughout the year, but if anyone has been there on a busy weekend they know that it can get very crowded,” Davison said. “Plus it is very expensive to get service like massage in Sedona. I believe people are beginning to investigate what the surrounding areas have to offer.”

Verde Massage provides a variety of massage modalities, each geared to the individual’s needs.

Verde Massage offers Swedish, deep tissue, hot stones, fascial release, shiatsu, lymph drainage and massage for specific areas “usually for those who suffer with chronic pain and are looking for relief in certain areas.”

“We also have treatment enhancements that add to the therapeutic value of each treatment such as essential oil enhancement [and] CBD infused oil enhancement,” Davison said. “What I like the most about what I do is when I get the opportunity to see the quality of people lives change through touch.”

Verde Massage is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and after hours by appointment. Also open by appointment on Saturday, but closed on Sunday.

Call 928-239-5502 or visit verdemassage.com for more information or to make an appointment.

Verde Valley Newspapers: How do you stand out in an industry with a lot of choices?

Caleb Davison: “I stand out because I am very talented at what I do and I have been blessed with awesome opportunities in the profession. I have a strong background in athletic massage. I’ve worked with professional and Olympic athletes. I have a strong background in clinical and rehabilitative massage. I also have a strong background in the spa environment.”

VVN: Tell us about the satisfaction you derive from your work?

Davison: “It’s amazing when you meet someone who seems grumpy and short tempered until you help them to feel better and their attitude changes. You realize the grumpiness was from living in pain. Touch often teaches people how to feel good about themselves and that usually leads to them taking better care of themselves as well.”

