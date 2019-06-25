OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 25
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019

Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy

Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 1:23 p.m.

Taylor James “TK” Kennedy, 24, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. He was born June 30, 1994, in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was the first-born son to Rusty and Julie Kennedy of Camp Verde, Arizona.

Taylor graduated from Camp Verde High School in 2012 and shortly after began working for the Copper Mine in Bagdad, Arizona, as a haul truck driver.

He loved playing guitar, hunting and fishing. He loved living life to the fullest and loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger. In 2015 Taylor became a daddy to a beautiful daughter that he shared with Valerie Wilson.

Taylor James Kennedy will always be cherished by his parents, Rusty and Julie Kennedy; sister, Hailey Miller (Brent); brother, Garrett Kennedy; daughter, Kimber Kennedy and soul mate Valerie Wilson. He also leaves behind grandparents, Jim and Becky Randall; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Roy Carson Kennedy and Margaret Ellen Kennedy. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood with a reception to follow.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Christian Paun 1962 - 2019
Obituary: James W. Braley, Jr. Aug. 29, 1933 - May 9, 2019
Obituary: Robert F. Potisk 1947 - 2019
Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News