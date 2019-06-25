Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019

Taylor James “TK” Kennedy, 24, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. He was born June 30, 1994, in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was the first-born son to Rusty and Julie Kennedy of Camp Verde, Arizona.



Taylor graduated from Camp Verde High School in 2012 and shortly after began working for the Copper Mine in Bagdad, Arizona, as a haul truck driver.

He loved playing guitar, hunting and fishing. He loved living life to the fullest and loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger. In 2015 Taylor became a daddy to a beautiful daughter that he shared with Valerie Wilson.



Taylor James Kennedy will always be cherished by his parents, Rusty and Julie Kennedy; sister, Hailey Miller (Brent); brother, Garrett Kennedy; daughter, Kimber Kennedy and soul mate Valerie Wilson. He also leaves behind grandparents, Jim and Becky Randall; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Roy Carson Kennedy and Margaret Ellen Kennedy. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood with a reception to follow.



