Q&A: Verde Valley Teacher of the Week Lori Hicks

For Britta Booth, it was Lori Hicks’ “warmth and integrity” that were “an immediate draw” to her.

“I realized Lori Hicks was special the moment I met her,” said Booth, last year’s principal at Camp Verde Elementary School. “She is so committed and passionate about educating her students. She is also the most humble person I know.”

For 15 years, Hicks has been an educator. She’s taught exclusively at Camp Verde Elementary, and is the school’s first grade and second grade teacher of English language learners.

“I have always loved working with kids,” Hicks said. “When we moved to Camp Verde 15 years ago, God set me on the path to teaching.”

If there’s anything Hicks doesn’t like about teaching, she said it’s “rainy school days.”

What she likes the most is “hearing the students get excited about what they are learning.”

“Seeing their faces when a whole new world is opened up to them,” Hicks said.

In the classroom, Hicks is “patient, calm, and creative,” Booth said.

“She has a wonderful capacity for engaging students in a respectful way and keeping the joy in learning,” Booth said. “She has impacted hundreds of students’ lives. She works with our English language learners and paves the way for them in mastering both the English language and academic standards at the same time. Lori truly leads by example.”

Verde Valley Newspapers: Tell us about your teaching style.

Lori Hicks: “Since I teach English language learners, my teaching style preference is hands-on using manipulatives and visuals along with lots of verbal interaction student to student.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Hicks: “My greatest accomplishment is when a struggling student begins to relax, have success, and even begin to enjoy what was once an insurmountable mountain, such as reading or math.”

VVN: Do you have a favorite quote or saying?

Hicks: “So whatever you do, do for the glory of God.” 1 Cor. 10:31

VVN: Tell us something about you that most people don’t know.

Hicks: “My husband and I lived in Venezuela for 17 years while we did missionary work and raised our family.”

