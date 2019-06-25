Small home community proposed in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Sustainable. Healthy. Affordable.

That’s how Sedona resident Dave Meier describes the small home community he hopes to build on approximately 2.68 acres at 485 S. Nichols St. in Camp Verde.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider a preliminary plat to develop the Wee Hollow community. Meier said the proposed development “will provide a unique lifestyle that captures the character of Camp Verde.”

“We have undergone lengthy collaboration with engineers for drainage and the practicality of a walking/golf cart mobility campus with trees and landing in and around the edges of the 27 small, site-built home sites,” Meier wrote in his letter of project intent to the Town of Camp Verde.

According to the letter, parking would consist of six private garages, two carports and 20 open spaces on the perimeter.

The proposal small home community would be located in the Downtown Character Area and complies with the character area “through its promotion of maintaining a small-town character and walkability,” according to council’s June 26 agenda packet, “with shopping, entertainment, and nearby residential.”

“The existing residential use includes a diverse collection of bungalows and cottages, with high density residential existing in the town’s center,” the agenda stated.

Cottage homes would be 1,000 square feet or less, according to the agenda packet, with an area for designated community green space.

The project’s interior would consists of community space, golf cart paths and walking paths to provide a pedestrian-centric environment.

Vehicle and golf cart parking will be provided along the outer edge of the property, with six of the units providing private garages.

In November 2018, council approved Meier’s request to rezone the land to R2-PAD – Residential: Duplex & Other Multi-Family Uses Planned Area Development – District and an associated alley abandonment. The project encompasses three parcels, which Meier would combine into one parcel.

Should council approve the Preliminary Plat application, Meier could proceed to the Final Plat stage of the process, which according to the agenda packet would include the compilation of final documentation relating to the development of infrastructure and clarification of existing and new dedication of easements and rights-of-way.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 26 in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda can be found at campverde.az.gov.

For more information or to apply, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42