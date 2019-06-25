Verde Connect could divert 5K motorists off Cornville Road daily

VERDE VALLEY – By 2045, traffic on Cornville Road from SR 89A to Tissaw Road could reach 19,000 motorists each day.

That’s according to the traffic modeling study Yavapai County has released as it continues to collect information for its Verde Connect project.

According to a news release from Yavapai County, “The Verde Connect Project represents a 25-year vision for the construction of a new north-south regional roadway between Cornville Road and State Route 260 … The new route has been in regional transportation plans for years.”

The study, which can be found at verdeconnect.com under the documents tab, shows which parts of Cornville Road, SR 260, SR 89A and I-17 will experience low-, medium- and high-congestion by 2025, and by 2045.

According to the study, each of the project’s proposed routes could direct between 3,000 and 4,000 motorists from SR 260 to Cornville Road each day by 2025, and could direct 5,000 motorists each day by 2045.

“We are looking ahead to meet the demand of this growing region,” said Yavapai County Public Works Director Dan Cherry. “People are continuing to move here and the potential new road has been envisioned for many years to address the growing need for alternate ways to get around the study area.”

The traffic analysis has been conducted for the 2019 existing conditions, 2025 opening year, and 2045 horizon year “for all build alternatives,” the study said. The alternatives not shown in the exhibits displayed “very similar results when analyzed during the travel demand model.”

The study includes existing traffic conditions, no-build traffic conditions in 2025 and 2045, opening year traffic conditions in 2025 and build traffic conditions in 2045. The results incorporate information from traffic counts completed in May 2018, April 2019 and in June 2019.

The study area is bounded by I-17, SR 260, SR 89A and Cornville Road. The potential roadway and bridge across the Verde River would connect the northern portion of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Town of Camp Verde to SR 260.

At this time, no option has been selected.

Yavapai County is completing a National Environmental Policy Act environmental study.

According to a Yavapai County news release, the county and Federal Highway Administration “are committed to a thorough and transparent process to identify possible routes and compare them, so the best alternative can be selected with the least amount of impact.”

Along with the new traffic model exhibits, all of the materials that were presented at the June 11-12 public open houses are available at verdeconnect.com.

Of the eight options, two are not recommended by the county, and a third is to not build the road. The other five utilize Beaverhead Flat Road as a connector, with two options also using Coury Drive, two using Old HWY 279 and one using Thousand Trails Road.

Should Yavapai County decide to build one of the roads, the project would be funded in part by a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant for a new bridge over the Verde River.

The public is invited to comment through the website or call 602-750-7139 by June 30.

