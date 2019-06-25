Verde News Roundup: Cottonwood accepting applications for 2020 city grant funding

The City of Cottonwood is accepting applications for the fiscal year 2020 Grant Funding Program.



The City of Cottonwood receives many requests for financial contributions from a variety of organizations and programs that serve Cottonwood. The purpose of the Grant Funding Program is to provide a structured application process for organizations providing local services or programs to apply for grant funding from the City of Cottonwood.

Documents are available on the City of Cottonwood website www.cottonwoodaz.gov (Doing Business Bid Opportunities) or hard copies can be picked up at the City of Cottonwood, Administrative Services Department located at 816 N. Main Street, Cottonwood.

Applications will be received by the Purchasing Division, City of Cottonwood, 816 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, until July 26, 10 a.m. Applications received by the correct time and date will be forwarded to a review committee.

Applications must be in the actual possession of the Purchasing Division Office and stamped by a member of the Administrative Services staff on or prior to the exact time and date indicated above. Late submittals or unsigned submittals will not be considered under any circumstances.

Applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the Solicitation Name and Number and the Applicant’s name and address clearly indicated on the envelope. All applications must be completed in ink or typewritten. Additional instructions for preparing your application are provided in the application documents.

For questions and information regarding the application process, please call Contract/Purchasing Administrator, Jeff Cook (928)340-2714.

Cottonwood presents Fantastic Family Fourth of July Extravaganza

The Fantastic Family Fourth of July pre-show activities for the Independence Day Extravaganza begin at 4 p.m. with games, a water slide, inflatable rides, and watermelon eating contests.

Free food will be provided courtesy of Fry’s Food & Drug and prepared by the Knights of Columbus and served by Verde Clarkdale Kiwanis from 4-6 p.m. All activities will take place at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds located at 800 E. Cherry Street.



The firework display is currently scheduled again to take place beginning at 8:45 p.m. July 4. Parking for the event will be $1 and will benefit the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission. Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family 4th of July is sponsored by the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Nice Jon’s, Verde Valley Fairgrounds, Minerals Research, The State Farm Office of Jennifer Griffin, The #1 Sandwich Shop, and Fry’s Food & Drug.



Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 4th, for Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July.



The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park located at 1001 Main Street, and will conclude at 11 a.m.



Clarkdale will offer the traditional Independence Day activities throughout the morning. You’ll want to make sure you get to the park early so that you don’t miss any of the special activities.

The annual Kids’ Parade will start at 9 a.m. from the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event nor a cost to enter. Parade rules and registration forms are available online at: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov. Winners will be announced at the Town Park at 10:30 a.m.



The Town of Clarkdale needs volunteers to assist with the event. The list of volunteer opportunities are available on the Town’s website.

Vendor spaces are available. The fee for a vendor space is $15 with a current Clarkdale Business License or $20 without. The deadline to secure a permit and space is Friday, June 28 by 12 noon.

If you would like more information about vendor spaces, volunteering, or the event itself, contact Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov.

Sedona Emergency Department receives Level IV Trauma Center designation

May 13, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Center – Sedona Campus Emergency Department received official notification that it has successfully met the requirements for Level IV Trauma Center designation by the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Trauma and EMS.

It is the first standalone ED in Arizona to achieve this designation. This was confirmed by the Bureau and again at the state trauma advisory board meeting on May 23, 2019.



The ED was not a designated trauma center prior to this. It had to undergo a rigorous designation process and site review by the Bureau. Staffing, training, equipment and processes for trauma patient care all must be in place and must be demonstrated to the reviewers before an agency can be granted the Level IV designation. This is a many months-long process and Sedona did extremely well.

Volunteer park rangers needed

SEDONA – Residents with a love of Sedona are invited to become a volunteer park ranger.

The uniformed rangers are most often seen assisting visitors in Uptown but there is much more to the volunteers. Rangers also help with community events, support city staff with park events, perform vital conservation work, and create and deliver educational programs to residents and visitors.







Sedona Volunteer Park Ranger Program Manager Bob Huggins says volunteering with the rangers is especially rewarding for outgoing, outdoorsy types. “We’re always looking for people who love to work outdoors and meet new people from around the world,” he says. “The rangers support our community in many ways but also tell us their service is a great way to learn more about Sedona and make new friends.”

New rangers serve a probationary period, are fingerprinted and undergo a background check. Orientation and education includes visitor service training from the US Forest Service and Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, first aid training from the Sedona Fire District, and on-the-job training from veteran rangers.

Uniforms and training are provided at no cost in exchange for an agreement to provide a minimum number of volunteer hours per month.

The Sedona Volunteer Park Ranger program is entering its 13th year, operating seven days a week, year-round. Several of the city’s rangers have been with the program since its inception.

For more information visit sedonaaz.gov/parkranger, where you can download a ranger application packet.

Yavapai College 4 Kids program offered in Sedona in July

SEDONA -- The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Yavapai College will offer Yavapai College 4 Kids Sedona in July.

Camp will be held July 8-12, 8 a.m. to noon. A snack is provided. At this camp, children will learn to be better caretakers of our natural environment.

This camp is field-trip based, and meets at the Posse Grounds Recreation Room, 525 Posse Ground Road.

Cost is $175 per child. Register by calling the Yavapai College Community education director at (928) 634-6537.

For a detailed camp description and more information or to view other parks and recreation offerings, please visit our website at www.SedonaAz.gov/Parks.

Get detailed camp descriptions on the Sports and Specialty classes web page.

Camp Verde Online classes available beginning July 1

CAMP VERDE – July 1, Camp Verde Unified School District will begin to utilize Arizona Online Instruction as a supplement for students with attendance issues.

That programming will be named Camp Verde Online.

The district’s online component will help students located anywhere in Arizona who cannot be physically present for class, and allows for 24-hour/seven-day per week service, July 1 through June 30.

Students would still be required to attend school Monday through Thursday, according to the March 12 Camp Verde School Board agenda. According to South Verde Principal Brian Tankesley, hours would be logged by students and tracked by staff.

Students in grades 6-12 will be able to use Arizona Online Instruction.

-- Bill Helm

New principal at Camp Verde Elementary

CAMP VERDE – In July 1, Camp Verde Elementary School will officially have a new principal.

Jaclyn Campbell-Farrer, formerly of the Arizona Department of Education, will take over for Britta Booth.

Booth, who retired after working at Camp Verde Unified since 2006, will help her husband with the family business.

For the past year, Campbell-Farrer served as education program specialist for ADE’s Northern Arizona region in Flagstaff. According to Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe, Campbell-Farrer’s “experience and knowledge” means the school’s new principal “sees what works, and sees what doesn’t work.”

Though coming from Coconino County, Campbell-Farrer is not new to the Verde Valley. She student-taught at Camp Verde Elementary before leaving the district in 2010.

-- Bill Helm